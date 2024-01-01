Bicycle Scissors Attacker Arrested in Wakayama

Wakayama, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested for allegedly cutting a middle school girl’s coat and hair with scissors while passing her on a bicycle.

The incident occurred in Wakayama City last week as the girl was commuting to school on her bicycle. She reported feeling something hit her back and later discovered the back of her coat had been cut by 2-3 cm. Additionally, her hair had also been trimmed.

The suspect, a 37-year-old office worker, is accused of using scissors to cut the girl’s coat and hair while overtaking her on his bicycle. During questioning, the man admitted to cutting her coat but denied intending to cut her hair.

The girl was not injured in the incident. Authorities are investigating the motive and other details surrounding the case.

Source: ANN