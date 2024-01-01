Crackdown in Tokyo’s Kabukicho Results in 50 Arrests

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Kabukicho district has seen a concentrated police crackdown on women soliciting customers for prostitution near Okubo Park, resulting in 50 arrests over approximately two months.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have been intensifying their efforts to address street solicitation in the vicinity of Okubo Park since October.

Between October 10th and the end of November, 50 women were arrested on suspicion of violating the Prostitution Prevention Law.

Authorities have observed an increasing trend of individuals coming from regional areas to solicit customers, as well as a rise in those without fixed residences engaging in such activities.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to continue strengthening enforcement measures while also focusing on initiatives to support societal reintegration for those involved.

Source: ANN