News On Japan
Society

Crackdown in Tokyo’s Kabukicho Results in 50 Arrests

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Kabukicho district has seen a concentrated police crackdown on women soliciting customers for prostitution near Okubo Park, resulting in 50 arrests over approximately two months.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have been intensifying their efforts to address street solicitation in the vicinity of Okubo Park since October.

Between October 10th and the end of November, 50 women were arrested on suspicion of violating the Prostitution Prevention Law.

Authorities have observed an increasing trend of individuals coming from regional areas to solicit customers, as well as a rise in those without fixed residences engaging in such activities.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to continue strengthening enforcement measures while also focusing on initiatives to support societal reintegration for those involved.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Akihabara Struggles With Litter as Tourist Numbers Soar

Akihabara, Tokyo’s iconic district for anime and electronics, is grappling with a worsening litter problem as foreign tourist numbers increase. Piles of garbage, particularly near Akihabara Station, have become a common sight, with discarded cans and bottles left around vending machines and on the streets.

Chiba to Double Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line Weekend Tolls During Peak Hours

Chiba Prefecture has announced a plan to revise the toll system on the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line, currently being tested, by doubling toll fees during peak congestion hours from April next year.

Russian Diplomats in Japan Continue to Evade Parking Fines

The issue of diplomatic vehicles avoiding parking fines in Japan due to diplomatic immunity continues, with Russia reaching a record-high number of violations, accounting for 63% of the total.

Naomi Watanabe, Yumiko Suzuki Named Among BBC's 100 Women of 2024

The BBC has announced its 2024 edition of '100 Women,' celebrating individuals who have made a significant impact on society, selecting Japanese talent Naomi Watanabe (37) as one of the honorees.

Osaka Police Clash With Protesters During Forced Eviction

Authorities in Osaka's Nishinari Ward carried out a contentious forced eviction at the Airin General Center, a facility once central to the city’s day-laborer community, sparking protests from residents and supporters who condemned the move as a violation of human rights and dignity, while officials cited safety concerns and legal rulings as justification for the operation.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Crackdown in Tokyo’s Kabukicho Results in 50 Arrests

Tokyo's Kabukicho district has seen a concentrated police crackdown on women soliciting customers for prostitution near Okubo Park, resulting in 50 arrests over approximately two months.

Passerby Pledges 600 Million Yen To Restore Local Pool

A passerby has pledged a generous donation of 600 million yen to restore an aging community pool. Who is behind this remarkable gesture?

Bicycle Scissors Attacker Arrested in Wakayama

A man has been arrested for allegedly cutting a middle school girl’s coat and hair with scissors while passing her on a bicycle.

Osaka Police Clash With Protesters During Forced Eviction

Authorities in Osaka's Nishinari Ward carried out a contentious forced eviction at the Airin General Center, a facility once central to the city’s day-laborer community, sparking protests from residents and supporters who condemned the move as a violation of human rights and dignity, while officials cited safety concerns and legal rulings as justification for the operation.

Bear Removed From Akita Store Following Two-Day Ordeal

A bear that had entered a supermarket in Akita City and injured an employee was removed from the premises on December 2nd, over 55 hours after its initial intrusion.

What’s Dating Like For Half Japanese in Japan

Today, I asked my friend's to share their experiences about dating in Japan as a mixed race! (JESSEOGN)

Japan's Princess Aiko turns 23

Princess Aiko, the daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 23 on Sunday. (NHK)

Father Acquitted in Stepdaughter's Death After Reversal of Conviction

A 35-year-old father, Takahiro Imanishi, was acquitted by the Osaka High Court on November 28th after being sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of his 2-year-old stepdaughter, Noa.