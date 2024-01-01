Akihabara Struggles With Litter as Tourist Numbers Soar

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Akihabara, Tokyo’s iconic district for anime and electronics, is grappling with a worsening litter problem as foreign tourist numbers increase. Piles of garbage, particularly near Akihabara Station, have become a common sight, with discarded cans and bottles left around vending machines and on the streets.

Many attribute the issue to the scarcity of trash cans in the area. A man confronted about littering admitted, "There was already garbage, so I just put mine there too." Social media users have voiced frustration, posting photos of trash-strewn streets with captions like, "Akihabara isn’t a trash can!"

The problem is compounded by the district's popularity with tourists, who often discard wrappers and bottles on sidewalks or near vending machines when recycling bins are full. Local shop workers report finding trash scattered both outside and even among their store displays.

Chiyoda Ward has tried to address the issue by placing trash bins and assigning staff to manage waste during Sunday pedestrian-only events. Despite these measures, Akihabara continues to face challenges in maintaining its reputation as a clean and welcoming destination for visitors from around the world.

