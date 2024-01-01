News On Japan
10,000 Yen Luggage Fee at Osaka Expo Sparks Controversy

OSAKA, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - The Osaka-Kansai Expo, set to open in four months, has announced plans to charge 10,000 yen per day for storing large luggage near the venue. This high fee is intended to discourage visitors from bringing large items to the site, reducing congestion and ensuring safety.

The Expo, expected to attract up to 230,000 visitors daily, estimates that around 70% will arrive via public transport, including subways and shuttle buses. The Osaka Metro Chūō Line, which connects to the Yumeshima venue, is projected to exceed 140% capacity during morning rush hours. Large luggage on trains could exacerbate overcrowding.

To address these concerns, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition plans to prohibit suitcases and carry-on bags inside the venue. Storage will be limited to 200 pieces, with each item costing 10,000 yen. Officials say the high fee is designed to deter visitors from bringing oversized bags.

Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary-General of the association, explained, “We aim to discourage large luggage for safety reasons and to prevent obstructions to pedestrian movement.”

To accommodate storage needs, the association is proposing 17,400 storage spaces outside the venue, primarily at hotels and central Osaka locations. Temporary facilities near stations such as JR Sakurajima and Bentencho will also be available, offering storage at 1,000 yen per piece with a combined capacity of 6,100 items. Delivery services to hotels will further ease the burden.

If these options are unavailable, visitors may use the limited 200 spaces at the venue, though these are expected to fill quickly. Those unable to secure a slot will need to return to alternative storage locations before entering the Expo.

Foreign tourists, expected to make up 27,000 daily visitors, are likely to bring large suitcases, increasing demand for storage. Communication strategies such as Expo app updates, pamphlets, and signage at train stations will be essential to raise awareness of the luggage policies.

The Expo’s high fee underscores its commitment to crowd control and safety, but ensuring effective communication with international visitors remains a pressing challenge.

Source: YOMIURI

