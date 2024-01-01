News On Japan
Heavy Snow Blankets Northern Japan

TOKYO, Dec 13 (News On Japan) - Season’s strongest cold wave is causing a sharp increase in snowfall, particularly in northern Japan. Heavy snow is expected to continue until December 15th, with potential disruptions to transportation.

As of 10 a.m. on December 13th, blizzard conditions were observed in Sukayu, Aomori, with snow falling heavily enough to turn the landscape completely white.

Due to the winter pressure pattern, heavy snow is occurring along the Sea of Japan coast in Hokkaido and Tohoku, with snowfall increasing rapidly. Sukayu in Aomori recorded 165 centimeters of snow—the highest nationwide—while Iwamizawa in Hokkaido saw 82 centimeters, both approximately double the seasonal average.

The peak of the heavy snow is expected between December 14th and 15th, with potential blizzard conditions along the Sea of Japan coast in Hokkaido and Tohoku. Authorities are urging caution to prevent incidents such as vehicles becoming stranded.

In western Japan, snowfall is expected in mountainous areas, and even in typically snow-free regions like Kyushu, attention is required to avoid transportation disruptions.

Source: FNN

