Manhunt Continues Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Kitakyushu, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - A stabbing incident in Kitakyushu involving two junior high school students has revealed that the male student sustained severe wounds that could have been fatal. According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. on December 14th, a third-year junior high school student, Sakiya Nakajima (15), and her male classmate (15) were repeatedly stabbed by a man in his 40s using what appeared to be a knife at a fast-food restaurant in Kokuraminami Ward, Kitakyushu.

Nakajima was stabbed in the abdomen and died from blood loss, while the male student was stabbed near his lower back.

Further investigations revealed that the wounds inflicted on the male student were deep enough to be potentially life-threatening.

Police suspect that the perpetrator had strong murderous intent toward the male student as well and are continuing their search for the suspect.

In response to the incident, Kitakyushu City has strengthened safety measures during school commuting hours.

A local elementary school principal commented, “So far, we have been notified that over 20 students are staying home out of fear.”

Elementary and junior high schools in Kitakyushu have implemented a policy of mandatory group departures from school by 5 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

Source: ANN