Manhunt Underway After Fatal Stabbing of Schoolgirl at McDonald’s

FUKUOKA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Two junior high school students returning from cram school were stabbed at a McDonald’s in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture on Saturday night. One of the students, a 15-year-old girl, was killed. The suspect, a man in his 40s, fled the scene.

At the Scene: “This is the location where the incident occurred—a McDonald’s along a main road in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka,” reported announcer Kazuki Kusanagi. “Flowers have been placed at the entrance in memory of the victim.”

At around 8:30 p.m., a man believed to be in his 40s suddenly attacked two junior high school students—a boy and a girl—who were waiting at the counter. The girl, Sakiya Nakajima, suffered fatal injuries to her abdomen and died of blood loss. The male student was stabbed near his waist but is expected to survive.

A nearby resident expressed shock: “The sound of sirens was overwhelming—it was terrifying. It’s unthinkable for something like this to happen around here. I just hope they catch the suspect soon.”

Another local said, “It’s hard to believe something like this could happen at a fast-food restaurant.”

A 30-Second Attack: “The two students were returning home from cram school and were standing in line at the counter when it happened,” Kusanagi continued. The two were at the end of the queue when the man entered, walked directly toward them without speaking, and attacked them. The entire assault lasted only about 30 seconds.

The male student reportedly told police, “I was stabbed by a stranger.” After the attack, the man fled northward.

Residents remain on edge: “I was so surprised. I never thought something like this could happen nearby. This is supposed to be a safe area—I often take walks around here without worry.”

“There’s no history of this neighborhood being unsafe,” added another.

When asked about the ongoing search for the suspect, one parent expressed concern: “It’s worrying as a parent with children.”

The fugitive is described as a man in his 40s, around 170 cm tall, wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and yellowish footwear.

Additional Details: Authorities received a report of a suspicious individual seen several hundred meters from the restaurant on the premises of a nearby car dealership. Investigators were seen collecting cigarette butts at the site, though the knife used in the attack has not yet been recovered, and the suspect’s whereabouts remain unknown.

In response to the incident, Kitakyushu’s Board of Education announced that the junior high school attended by the victims will be closed for all grades on December 16th. Officials urged students to rest at home and prioritize their mental well-being during this difficult time.

Source: ANN

