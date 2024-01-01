Osaka Businesses Thrive With New Hotels And Sumo Shows Ahead Of Expo

OSAKA, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - As foreign tourist arrivals to Osaka are projected to reach a record high for the first time in five years, the city's Minami district is experiencing a surge in new business services. From the opening of a hotel with the largest number of rooms in western Japan to sumo viewing facilities and offerings that showcase Osaka throughout the day, the area is bustling with activity.

A new business hotel, APA Hotel & Resort Osaka Namba Ekimae Tower, opened this month just a one-minute walk from JR Namba Station. The 40-story skyscraper boasts 255 rooms, the largest in western Japan, along with spacious public baths, saunas, and even a pool with panoramic views of Osaka. From the hotel, visitors can see the Expo site’s symbolic ring-shaped structure in the distance. The buffet also caters to foreign visitors by offering local Osaka specialties, including meat dishes and takosen crackers.

“The Osaka-Kansai Expo will run for six months starting next year. Many visitors will use Kansai International Airport as their gateway, and I believe the Namba area will see a significant increase in tourists. It is important to capitalize on this opportunity,” said a hotel representative.

Four months ahead of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, businesses are seizing the opportunity to attract international visitors. In May, a dining facility opened in Namba Parks, drawing foreign tourists eager to experience Japan’s food culture through bento boxes. Their attention quickly turned to a nearby sumo performance venue, where two daily exhibitions are held. The performances include English explanations of sumo rules, and visitors can even step into the ring to challenge sumo wrestlers.

Beyond daytime attractions, Osaka's nightlife is also being promoted. The Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau recently launched the ‘Osaka Fun Pass,’ a premium offering that bundles admission to major attractions such as Osaka Castle and Tsutenkaku Tower with discounted access to bars and clubs in entertainment districts. One participating magic bar, frequented by tourists from the UK and Norway, offers drinks and live magic shows.

“With developments like the Expo and a potential casino, I hope we can use magic to foster international exchange between Japanese and foreign visitors,” said one bar operator.

However, the influx of tourists is also creating challenges. Ryuta Inoue, a business owner from Fukuoka looking to open a bar in Minami, expressed his concerns. “The rents are incredibly high, and the options are limited. It’s surprising how few spaces are available,” he said. The only available property shown to him was a small one-room space with a monthly rent exceeding 200,000 yen. “It’s hard to justify the costs with the expected returns,” he added.

Real estate firms report that soaring demand has led to rent hikes and subletting practices, further intensifying competition. A representative noted, “We didn’t expect this level of vacancy shortage, and it’s surprising to see how quickly the market tightened.”

Experts warn that the current trend could lead to overtourism. “If the area becomes oversaturated, it could have negative effects. It’s important to expand new facilities into slightly farther areas to disperse the flow of people,” one specialist suggested.

