Grief and Anxiety Grow After Fatal Kitakyushu Stabbing

Kitakyushu, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - The mourning ceremony for 15-year-old Nakashima Saya, who was fatally stabbed at a fast-food restaurant in Kitakyushu City, was held on Tuesday. The attack, which took place four days ago, left Nakashima dead and a male student seriously injured with a deep wound near his waist. Police continue to search for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Investigators revealed that the suspect entered the restaurant, walked to the end of the queue, and stood behind the victims before stabbing Nakashima and then the male student. Surveillance footage showed the attack lasted less than 30 seconds. The suspect, described as around 40 years old, 170 centimeters tall, and wearing a gray jacket with yellow sandals, fled northward. However, nearby security cameras did not capture his escape, leading police to believe he may have passed through a residential area behind the scene.

The incident has deeply unsettled the local community. The Kitakyushu City Board of Education reported that approximately 4,200 students were absent from school on October 16th due to fear and anxiety. Schools in the area remain on high alert. At a parents' meeting on the evening of October 17th, attendees expressed both concern and a desire for stronger safety measures, with many now accompanying their children even for short trips outside.

Flowers continued to be laid at the site, as grief spread beyond Kitakyushu. A family visiting from outside the city described how their daughter, also a third-year junior high school student, struggles to attend school and refuses to go out alone. With private school entrance exams approaching, parents are working to maintain normalcy while grappling with fear.

Police are continuing their investigation, hoping to reassure residents and bring closure to a community shaken by the tragedy.

Previously: Manhunt Continues Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Source: ANN