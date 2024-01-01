News On Japan
Society

Suspect Nabbed Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Kitakyushu, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Police in Kitakyushu have arrested Masanori Hirahara, a 43-year-old unemployed man living near the crime scene, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two junior high school students at a fast-food restaurant.

Kousuke Hashimoto, Chief of the Investigation Department at Fukuoka Prefectural Police, stated: "The suspect admitted to the act, saying, 'I indeed committed the act.' However, we have not yet obtained detailed statements regarding his motive."

On October 14th, at approximately 8:10 p.m., the two students arrived at the restaurant, nearly simultaneously with Hirahara, who parked his car in the lot. The stabbing incident occurred around 8:25 p.m., but what Hirahara did during the intervening 15 minutes remains unclear.

Anchor Shimomura reported, "Hirahara allegedly stabbed the two students within seconds of entering the restaurant. He then exited and went directly to his car. Police believe he acted alone as no passengers were present."

Hirahara’s home, located about 900 meters from the restaurant (a five-minute drive), became the focus of the investigation. On October 19th, after Hirahara failed to respond to police calls, officers forcibly entered the house by breaking a window. He was found sitting in a chair in the living room, offering no resistance.

Anchor Shimomura added, "The police seized a knife from the residence. However, it is yet to be determined if it was the weapon used in the attack."

Hirahara, who lived alone, had reportedly been involved in several disputes with neighbors. Residents described incidents involving loudspeakers, shouting vulgar language, and disturbing behavior such as setting off firecrackers.

One neighbor stated, "He would shout into a microphone using offensive language, scaring children. We even consulted with the community about his behavior."

Another neighbor mentioned that Hirahara regularly sang karaoke at home. "It was almost daily, but it stopped entirely after the incident."

Troubles involving Hirahara were reported to police in May and October of this year.

Police suspect Hirahara used a black van, which was found at his residence, as his getaway vehicle. Surveillance footage from multiple cameras and dashcams in the area captured his movements before and after the incident.

Key evidence included security camera footage showing Hirahara’s yellow sandals and distinctive clothing during the attack.

Kousuke Hashimoto explained, "The decisive factor for the arrest was surveillance camera footage. Over the past five days, we meticulously analyzed footage from over 100 security cameras and dozens of dashcams."

Police are also investigating Hirahara’s involvement in the murder of one of the victims, 15-year-old Sakuya Nakashima, who died from her injuries.

Hashimoto described the crime as "an appalling act involving a promising young student. Our officers worked tirelessly, without rest, over five days to ensure the suspect was apprehended."

Nakashima and the injured boy, who did not know the suspect, were reportedly studying together before heading to the fast-food restaurant.

The injured boy suffered serious wounds but survived, telling police he had no prior connection with the suspect.

Earlier: Grief and Anxiety Grow After Fatal Kitakyushu Stabbing

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Suspect Nabbed Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested Masanori Hirahara, a 43-year-old unemployed man living near the crime scene, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two junior high school students at a fast-food restaurant.

Giant Dragon Removed from Osaka Ramen Shop

The operating company of 'Kinryu Ramen' in the bustling district of Minami, Osaka, announced on Thursday that the iconic giant dragon sign was being removed as part of the process to rebuild the aging store.

Flying Cars Set to Begin Passenger Operations by 2028

Osaka Metro and SkyDrive have announced plans to launch passenger operations of “flying cars” in the Morinomiya area of Osaka City by 2028.

First Snow Observed from Kanto to Kyushu as Winter Chill Sets In

A cold wave bringing midwinter-like temperatures swept across regions from Kanto to Kyushu starting on Wednesday night, resulting in the first snowfall observed in areas such as central Tokyo and Kumamoto.

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.

Skeleton Found in Author's 'Garbage House'

Police have arrested Takashima Nozomu, a 64-year-old author on suspicion of leaving a body in his apartment in Shinagawa, Tokyo.

Elderly Woman Stabbed at Kobe Subway Station

An elderly woman was stabbed by another woman inside Kobe’s Sannomiya subway station, leading to the suspect’s arrest at the scene on charges of attempted murder.

Japan to Accept Unusual Baby Names

Japanese 'kira-kira names,' with atypical pronunciation or meaning, could soon be partially accepted under certain conditions, according to proposed guidelines from Japan's Ministry of Justice.

Grief and Anxiety Grow After Fatal Kitakyushu Stabbing

The mourning ceremony for 15-year-old Nakashima Saya, who was fatally stabbed at a fast-food restaurant in Kitakyushu City, was held on Tuesday. The attack, which took place four days ago, left Nakashima dead and a male student seriously injured with a deep wound near his waist. Police continue to search for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Police Seize 'I Refuse Questioning' T-Shirt, Calling It Dangerous

A man arrested in Osaka Prefecture for abandoning his duty of care wore a T-shirt that read "I refuse questioning," which police confiscated, citing it as a "dangerous item," a lawyer has revealed.

Daughter Comments on Father's Claim of Innocence at First Hearing

A woman who has come forward under her real name to accuse her father of sexual abuse criticized his not guilty plea during the first hearing, stating, "What daughter in the world would accept sexual acts from her father?"

Street Prostitution in Osaka Persists Despite Crackdown

In the bustling Umeda district of Osaka, women believed to be engaging in prostitution are often seen standing on the streets, waiting for customers. This activity, known as "standing prostitution," has reportedly been rampant in the area for over a decade.