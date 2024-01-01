Suspect Nabbed Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Kitakyushu, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Police in Kitakyushu have arrested Masanori Hirahara, a 43-year-old unemployed man living near the crime scene, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two junior high school students at a fast-food restaurant.

Kousuke Hashimoto, Chief of the Investigation Department at Fukuoka Prefectural Police, stated: "The suspect admitted to the act, saying, 'I indeed committed the act.' However, we have not yet obtained detailed statements regarding his motive."

On October 14th, at approximately 8:10 p.m., the two students arrived at the restaurant, nearly simultaneously with Hirahara, who parked his car in the lot. The stabbing incident occurred around 8:25 p.m., but what Hirahara did during the intervening 15 minutes remains unclear.

Anchor Shimomura reported, "Hirahara allegedly stabbed the two students within seconds of entering the restaurant. He then exited and went directly to his car. Police believe he acted alone as no passengers were present."

Hirahara’s home, located about 900 meters from the restaurant (a five-minute drive), became the focus of the investigation. On October 19th, after Hirahara failed to respond to police calls, officers forcibly entered the house by breaking a window. He was found sitting in a chair in the living room, offering no resistance.

Anchor Shimomura added, "The police seized a knife from the residence. However, it is yet to be determined if it was the weapon used in the attack."

Hirahara, who lived alone, had reportedly been involved in several disputes with neighbors. Residents described incidents involving loudspeakers, shouting vulgar language, and disturbing behavior such as setting off firecrackers.

One neighbor stated, "He would shout into a microphone using offensive language, scaring children. We even consulted with the community about his behavior."

Another neighbor mentioned that Hirahara regularly sang karaoke at home. "It was almost daily, but it stopped entirely after the incident."

Troubles involving Hirahara were reported to police in May and October of this year.

Police suspect Hirahara used a black van, which was found at his residence, as his getaway vehicle. Surveillance footage from multiple cameras and dashcams in the area captured his movements before and after the incident.

Key evidence included security camera footage showing Hirahara’s yellow sandals and distinctive clothing during the attack.

Kousuke Hashimoto explained, "The decisive factor for the arrest was surveillance camera footage. Over the past five days, we meticulously analyzed footage from over 100 security cameras and dozens of dashcams."

Police are also investigating Hirahara’s involvement in the murder of one of the victims, 15-year-old Sakuya Nakashima, who died from her injuries.

Hashimoto described the crime as "an appalling act involving a promising young student. Our officers worked tirelessly, without rest, over five days to ensure the suspect was apprehended."

Nakashima and the injured boy, who did not know the suspect, were reportedly studying together before heading to the fast-food restaurant.

The injured boy suffered serious wounds but survived, telling police he had no prior connection with the suspect.

