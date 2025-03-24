News On Japan
New Japanese Passport Applications to Go Online

TOKYO, Dec 22 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new passport design set to be issued from March next year. The new system will allow online applications not only for renewals but also for new passport requests. Submitting an original family register certificate will no longer be required for online applications.

The updated passport incorporates significantly enhanced anti-forgery measures. The page with the holder's photo will now be made of plastic and embedded with an IC chip.

However, the time required from application to issuance will be longer than before. For domestic applicants, the process will take approximately two weeks. The Ministry advises applicants to "apply well in advance." The new passports will be issued for applications submitted and accepted starting March 24, 2025.

Source: TBS

