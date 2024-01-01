News On Japan
Tokyo Government Building Lights Up with Kabuki-Inspired Projection Mapping

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's winter nights have been illuminated in spectacular fashion. A new projection mapping display debuted at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku, featuring visuals inspired by traditional Japanese performing arts, including Kabuki.

The display is accompanied by a fusion of traditional Japanese instruments and club music.

However, the projection mapping has faced criticism over its high costs. In response, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to start displaying advertisements solicited from companies nationwide beginning in January next year.

Source: テレ東BIZ

