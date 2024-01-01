News On Japan
Inking Faces to Appease Jealous 'Mountain Deity'

HYOGO, Jan 06 (News On Japan) - In Kami Town, Hyogo Prefecture, a traditional ritual praying for health and a bountiful harvest by blackening faces and worshipping the 'Mountain Deity' was held. Boys were seen smearing ink on each other's faces during the event.

This traditional New Year ritual, believed to have originated in the Muromachi period, has been passed down in the Okiura district of Kami Town. Participants offer prayers for health and good harvests to the ‘Mountain Deity.’

"We have a big festival for the Mountain Deity," said the boys participating in the event.

As the deity is believed to be a jealous woman, only men with ink-covered faces are allowed to take part in the ritual. Participants carry offerings as they march solemnly through the area.

After walking about one kilometer, 15 boys arrived at the shrine, where they clasped their hands together in prayer to the Mountain Deity.

