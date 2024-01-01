'Plarail Expo' Marks 65 Years

OSAKA, Jan 06 (News On Japan) - An annual New Year's event showcasing Plarail collections has kicked off in Osaka’s Nanko district, marking the 65th anniversary of the beloved toy enjoyed across generations.

Since January 1st, the 'Plarail Expo' has been held at Osaka’s ATC Hall, drawing large crowds of families.

At the venue, children were seen enjoying various activities, including fishing for their favorite Plarail models from a large collection and painting their own custom Plarail cars.

One child said, "I enjoy running the trains and creating layouts. My favorite Plarail is the E231 series Shonan-Shinjuku Line."

A participant mentioned, "I spent around 30,000 yen on games and other activities."

The 'Plarail Expo in Osaka' will run until January 13th, excluding January 6th to 10th.

Source: MBS