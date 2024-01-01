News On Japan
Hirosaki Castle Suffers Severe Damage as Heavy Snow Topples Trees

Aomori, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Heavy snowfall has caused damage to Hirosaki Castle, and further precautions are needed as the season’s strongest cold wave is expected to hit starting the evening of January 7th.

A 20-meter-tall tree, snapped at its base under the weight of the snow, directly struck the second-floor eaves and wall of the structure, causing significant damage.

The affected part of Hirosaki Castle is a turret built in 1610, designated as an Important Cultural Property by the Japanese government.

The rare and heavy snowfall left the historical structure severely damaged. Restoration work cannot begin until the snow melts, and there is no clear timeline for repairs.

Ryusei Fukui, Senior Officer, Hirosaki City Parks and Greenery Division

"This is a symbol of Hirosaki City, so the damage is truly shocking."

In another part of the castle, additional damage was found, including a broken tail ornament from the roof.

At Hirosaki Park, where the castle is located, numerous trees have fallen due to the snow, leading to restricted access across a wide area.

There are concerns that snow-related damage could increase further in the coming days.

The strongest cold wave of the season is already spreading across western Japan as of the evening of January 7th and is expected to expand further from January 8th onward. It is forecast to reach the Kanto region by midweek.

Snow has already begun to fall in parts of western Japan.

From January 8th, there is a risk of heavy snowfall at warning levels, particularly along the Sea of Japan coast.

Source: ANN

