Japan's First Airport Karaoke

SAGA PREFECTURE, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Saga Airport has become the first in Japan to introduce karaoke booths, offering passengers a unique way to enjoy their wait before flights.

Located in the first-floor lobby, the karaoke booths can accommodate up to four people at a time. With a fee of just 100 yen per song, the service allows users to enjoy both music and their singing through headphones.

Reporter Muramatsu, who gave the booth a try, expressed excitement, saying, "It's amazing! Singing at the airport feels like such a luxury."

These booths are part of an initiative by Daiichi Kosho, the company behind the DAM karaoke system, which aims to promote regional revitalization. While the company has been introducing karaoke booths in various facilities nationwide, this marks the first time they have been installed in an airport.

One customer who tried the booth shared, "It was incredibly easy to sing here. I think singing your heart out before a trip can make for an enjoyable and memorable journey."

With the concept of helping passengers make the most of their waiting time, Daiichi Kosho aims to expand this initiative to airports across the country.

Source: KBC

