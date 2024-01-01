Kobe Luminarie Shines Bright in Memory of Earthquake Victims

KOBE, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - The Kobe Luminarie, an annual light event commemorating the victims of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, began on January 24th.

At the Meriken Park venue, visitors are already enjoying the enchanting light displays, capturing photos of the illuminated corridor known as the "Galleria." Spanning approximately 80 meters, this grand installation serves as the centerpiece of the Kobe Luminarie.

The event originated in 1995 to honor those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake. Following adjustments made during the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule was shifted to January last year to reduce overcrowding. The event is now spread across three separate locations.

This year, marking the 30th anniversary of the earthquake, the venue is illuminated with approximately 410,000 light bulbs—70,000 more than last year. Around the area, including Nankinmachi (Chinatown), additional displays such as lion dance-inspired artworks encourage visitors to explore the city of Kobe.

An entry ticket is required to access the Galleria, with proceeds contributing to the continuation of the event. The Kobe Luminarie runs from January 24th to February 2nd, with lights on from dusk until 9:30 p.m. each evening.

Source: YOMIURI