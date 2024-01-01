News On Japan
Why Did the Japan Innovation Party Struggle in the General Election?

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - The Japan Innovation Party has faced significant challenges following its disappointing performance in the recent general election. In a candid discussion, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura reflected on the party’s struggles, leadership changes, and future strategies for revitalization.

During the discussion, Yoshimura shared insights about the pressures of leading the party at a pivotal time. “Honestly, if there were someone else who could take on this role, I’d have stepped aside,” he remarked, acknowledging the heavy responsibility he feels. With the World Expo in Osaka approaching and his gubernatorial responsibilities at their peak, Yoshimura noted that taking on leadership of the national party has been an additional burden.

Reflecting on the election, Yoshimura identified the lack of new talent as a core issue. “A leader’s job is to foster the next generation of leadership. Currently, we lack prominent figures who can assume that role,” he admitted. Yoshimura expressed his commitment to developing young talent, assigning them responsibilities that increase their visibility in parliament, on television, and on digital platforms.

One of the key strategies in the election was the decision to avoid proportional representation candidacies, a move Yoshimura acknowledged had its risks. “By focusing solely on single-seat constituencies, candidates had no chance of revival if they lost. This decision placed significant pressure on our candidates, particularly in Osaka,” he said. The strategy left the party vulnerable, as losing candidates were unable to return to parliament through proportional representation lists.

Yoshimura noted that this approach contributed to the party’s struggles in expanding its influence beyond Osaka, where it traditionally enjoys strong support. He pointed out that the party has lost its once-strong image as a force for reform. “The perception of the party as a bold reformist force has diminished, and that likely played a major role in our recent setbacks,” he stated.

He also reflected on the party’s need to refine its messaging and policies to better resonate with voters. “We need to communicate our vision more effectively,” he said. Education reform is one area Yoshimura is particularly passionate about. He discussed the concept of education vouchers, which would allow families to choose alternative education options such as private schools or alternative learning programs. “The idea is to empower students and parents with choices, especially when public schools may not meet their needs,” Yoshimura explained.

Yoshimura acknowledged that the term “education reform” might not fully convey the intention of the policy. “When people hear ‘education reform,’ they assume it’s about subsidies for schools, but it’s actually about empowering students with direct financial support to choose their educational paths,” he said, adding that the party is working on clearer messaging to convey this concept.

The conversation also touched on the broader challenges of competing with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). “The LDP is deeply entrenched, with strong ties to vested interest groups, which gives them a stable voter base. However, this also slows down reform at the national level,” Yoshimura remarked.

As the discussion wrapped up, Yoshimura emphasized the importance of returning to the party’s reformist roots while building stronger networks nationwide. “We need to be seen again as a force for bold reform. Without this identity, it will be challenging to expand our movement beyond Osaka,” he said. Despite the challenges, Yoshimura remains optimistic about the party’s ability to regroup and move forward.

The Japan Innovation Party’s next steps will likely focus on fostering leadership, refining its policy messaging, and expanding its presence nationwide while continuing to champion reform.

Source: 堀江貴文 ホリエモン

