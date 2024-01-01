Part of Japanese Pavilion Unfurled at Expo

OSAKA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - A portion of the Japan Pavilion, a government-sponsored exhibit at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, was unveiled to the media on January 26, showcasing the theme of sustainability with displays such as algae-based biofuels and one of the world’s largest Mars-origin meteorites.

Noriaki Kuroda, Director of the Japan Pavilion, stated: "We aim to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience sustainability firsthand. By becoming part of the exhibit, we hope they will reflect on what they can do to contribute."

The Japan Pavilion is set to be completed by the end of February, with reservations for visits already open.

Source: YOMIURI