Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces Set for UNESCO Nomination as Cultural Heritage

NARA, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is set to nominate the "Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces" in Nara Prefecture for UNESCO World Heritage status, aiming for registration next summer.

The government decided in a Cabinet meeting on January 28 to submit a nomination for the "Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces" to UNESCO by the end of January.

The "Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces" consist of 19 cultural assets, including the "Asuka Palace Site," believed to have housed the emperor's palace, and the "Takamatsuzuka Tumulus," where vividly colored murals were discovered.

Regarding the decision, the governor of Nara Prefecture commented:

(Nara Governor Shinichi Yamashita): "Most of the components are buried underground. It will be important to use ICT technology to help people understand what they were like back then."

Following an on-site inspection by UNESCO advisory bodies, the final decision on registration will be made at the World Heritage Committee next summer.

Source: MBS