News On Japan
Travel

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

HOKKAIDO, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Biei, a popular tourist destination in Kamikawa, authorities have implemented parking restrictions around the famous "Christmas Tree" photo spot. Due to frequent traffic congestion caused by roadside parking, local police have designated a 300-meter stretch of town road as a no-parking zone from January 30 to February 21.

"We want visitors to enjoy themselves without obstructing traffic or taking photos in the middle of the road," said Hiroki Naruse of Biei's Commerce and Tourism Department.

Meanwhile, in Noboribetsu, a pilot project called the "Off-Airport Check-in Counter" is being launched. This service allows travelers using New Chitose Airport to check in their luggage in advance and retrieve it at their destination airport.

The initiative comes in response to complaints about large tourist baggage causing delays in public transportation around Noboribetsu. The pilot program will run from February 4 to 8.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mahoroba Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Debuts, Connecting Central Osaka and Expo Site in 60 Minutes

The hydrogen fuel cell ship "Mahoroba," designed to connect central Osaka with the Expo venue in Yumeshima in approximately 60 minutes, was unveiled to the media ahead of its commercial launch during the Expo period.

Two Sinkholes Merge Into One as Yashio Road Collapse Worsens

A road collapse in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, has now entered its third day, approaching the 50-hour mark since the incident first occurred. A secondary collapse in the early hours has caused two separate holes to merge into one large sinkhole, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japanese Man Completes 7-Month Rickshaw Journey Across Africa

A Japanese man has successfully traversed the African continent over seven months—while pulling a rickshaw.

Classic Citroën 2CV, Miyazaki's Beloved Car, Now on Display at Ghibli Park

Aichi Prefecture’s Ghibli Park has begun displaying the Citroën 2CV, the beloved car of renowned director Hayao Miyazaki, which also appeared in his films.

New Okinawa Theme Park to Open in July Featuring Dinosaur Escapes

A new theme park spearheaded by Takashi Morioka, known for his role in revitalizing Universal Studios Japan (USJ), is set to open in Okinawa this July.

Time Traveling through Japan's 2nd Largest City

Let’s go on a 1,000 year journey to explore Yokohama’s beauty and culture! Special thanks to the lovely city of Yokohama and the wonderful folks we met along the way! (franklin the woman)

Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

Yoshiwara: Tracing the Legacy of Japan's Most Famous Prostitution District Walking Tour

On the evening of January 20th, I began my walk at Minowabashi Station, a charming area filled with the nostalgic atmosphere of Japan’s Showa era. (Video Street View Japan)

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Part of Japanese Pavilion Unfurled at Expo

A portion of the Japan Pavilion, a government-sponsored exhibit at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, was unveiled to the media on January 26, showcasing the theme of sustainability with displays such as algae-based biofuels and one of the world’s largest Mars-origin meteorites.