Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

HOKKAIDO, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Biei, a popular tourist destination in Kamikawa, authorities have implemented parking restrictions around the famous "Christmas Tree" photo spot. Due to frequent traffic congestion caused by roadside parking, local police have designated a 300-meter stretch of town road as a no-parking zone from January 30 to February 21.

"We want visitors to enjoy themselves without obstructing traffic or taking photos in the middle of the road," said Hiroki Naruse of Biei's Commerce and Tourism Department.

Meanwhile, in Noboribetsu, a pilot project called the "Off-Airport Check-in Counter" is being launched. This service allows travelers using New Chitose Airport to check in their luggage in advance and retrieve it at their destination airport.

The initiative comes in response to complaints about large tourist baggage causing delays in public transportation around Noboribetsu. The pilot program will run from February 4 to 8.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB