Experts Discuss the Future of Japan’s Professional Baseball

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - A discussion on the future of Japanese professional baseball was held with three prominent business figures: Kohei Takashima, Yozo Tachibana, and Takafumi Horie.

The discussion touched on structural changes in professional baseball, including the addition of two new teams and the challenges posed by a declining player base. Participants acknowledged the importance of actively addressing these issues to sustain and grow the sport. They discussed the long-standing issue of the Western and Eastern leagues having uneven numbers of teams, with recent expansions in Niigata and Shizuoka helping to balance the system. The idea of further increasing the number of teams has been considered for years, with some proposals being rejected due to regional franchise constraints, such as SoftBank’s exclusive rights in Fukuoka and Hiroshima’s minor league presence in Yamaguchi.

Takashima revealed that discussions about team expansion began nearly five years ago, leading to formal applications and interviews. Niigata and Shizuoka were ultimately selected due to their strong proposals and alignment with league objectives. He emphasized the need to ensure professional baseball remains viable in the coming decades, as Japan’s declining population poses a challenge to maintaining fan engagement and player recruitment.

The conversation also touched on broader issues of governance and transparency in Japan’s sports and media industries. Participants noted how power structures are shifting, with once-dominant figures losing influence, allowing for more open discussions on previously sensitive topics. The discussion highlighted how Japan’s sports landscape is evolving and the necessity for proactive efforts to expand and adapt professional baseball in response to these changes.

Source: 堀江貴文 ホリエモン

