Local Leaders Push for Shinkansen Linking Osaka and Yamaguchi

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Local government leaders have gathered to discuss efforts to bring the long-envisioned San’in Shinkansen, which would connect Osaka and Yamaguchi, closer to reality.

The workshop was organized by a municipal council comprising 52 local governments across two prefectures and five regions, with participation from national lawmakers.

The proposed San’in Shinkansen would link Osaka with northern Kyoto and Hyogo before extending to Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture. However, despite its designation as a basic plan in 1973, the project has seen no progress for more than half a century.

During the session, Kyoto University professor Satoshi Fujii delivered a lecture, presenting estimates that the integration of the San’in Shinkansen with the Hokuriku Shinkansen could significantly enhance accessibility and generate economic benefits for Japan’s western coastal regions.

The municipal council aims to push the national government for swift implementation of the project.

Source: KTV NEWS

