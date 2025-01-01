Runners Brave Tough Course in 30th Okinawa Marathon

NAHA, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - The 2025 Okinawa Marathon kicked off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with runners dashing through central Okinawa. Known as one of the most grueling courses in the country due to its steep inclines, the marathon challenged runners to push forward at their own pace toward the finish line.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event featured both a full marathon and a 10-kilometer road race, attracting more than 9,300 participants from across Japan and overseas.

In the race, Daijiro Seto of Musashino Gakuin University surged ahead after the 34-kilometer mark, maintaining his lead to claim his first victory with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 36 seconds.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV