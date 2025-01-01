Debate Stalls Over Japan's Imperial Succession

TOKYO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Representatives from various political parties in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors met on February 17th for a plenary session to discuss measures to secure the number of imperial family members. The debate focused on whether female members of the imperial family should retain their status after marriage.

The key point of contention was the status of their spouses and children. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), citing concerns over the potential establishment of a matrilineal emperor, maintained its position that spouses and children should not hold imperial status. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) called for a thorough comparative analysis, weighing both the advantages and disadvantages of the proposal. As a result, the discussions remained deadlocked.

Source: Kyodo