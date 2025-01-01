News On Japan
LDP, Komeito, and Ishin Leaders Sign Agreement on Free Education

TOKYO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - The leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Komeito, and Nippon Ishin no Kai met on February 25th at the National Diet to discuss key policy initiatives.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Ishiba, Komeito leader Saito, and Ishin leader Yoshimura signed an agreement that includes advancing free education and easing social insurance burdens. In exchange, Ishin agreed to support the government's budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

With this agreement in place, the passage of the budget in the House of Representatives is now virtually certain.

Source: YOMIURI

