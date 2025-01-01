Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

NARA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Omizutori, held without interruption since the Nara period, marks its 1,274th year. During the ritual, monks atone for the sins of the world on behalf of the people and pray for happiness and a bountiful harvest.

As the massive six-meter-long torches were swung vigorously, sending showers of embers cascading like a fiery waterfall, worshippers erupted in cheers.

The Omizutori ceremony will continue until March 14th.

