Young Girls Targeted for Prostitution in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A support group aiding women in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district has issued a warning that girls as young as 12 or 13 are being targeted for street prostitution.

The group, Parents' Liaison Council for Youth Protection, held a press conference in Kabukicho on the afternoon of March 3rd.

Highlighting the risks posed by illicit host clubs and street prostitution, the group warned that spring break is a particularly vulnerable period for new students, young employees, and their families.

In Okubo Park, an area of Shinjuku where street prostitution has become a growing issue, reports have surfaced of girls as young as 12 or 13 being approached with offers of prostitution.

Gen Hidemori, representative of the Parents' Liaison Council for Youth Protection, stated: "Adults are targeting children the moment they are seen waiting for someone. Even if they remain cautious, they can still be approached in broad daylight with offers as low as 5,000 or 6,000 yen."

The group reported that similar cases are emerging not only in Shinjuku's Kabukicho but also in entertainment districts outside Tokyo, including Minami in Osaka. They warned that "what started in Kabukicho is now spreading nationwide."

