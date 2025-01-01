Kyoto’s Kamigamo Shrine Holds 'Floating Hina Dolls' Ritual

KYOTO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - March 3rd marks the traditional Girls’ Day festival in Japan. At Kyoto’s Kamigamo Shrine, the annual 'Floating Hina Dolls' ritual was held, where paper dolls are set adrift in the river as a prayer for good health and protection from misfortune.

This ancient tradition, observed on Girls’ Day, is believed to transfer impurities and illness to the paper dolls, which are then washed away by the water. It is considered one of the origins of the Hina Matsuri festival.

Despite the rain, visitors participated by placing dolls with written wishes into the stream flowing through the shrine grounds, praying for the well-being of their families and the healthy growth of children.

One participant shared: "I have three older sisters and a younger one, making us four sisters in total. I prayed for all of us to grow up healthy and strong."

Source: YOMIURI