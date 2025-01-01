News On Japan
Travel

Overnight Buses Gain Popularity in Japan as Hotels on Wheels

OSAKA, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Overnight buses are gaining attention as a convenient travel option this spring. While not always highly profitable for bus companies, they continue to operate these services as part of a broader strategy. What kind of passengers are using them, and how are companies adapting?

Japan's long-distance buses serve around 100 million passengers annually. On the evening before a three-day weekend last week, the express bus terminal at Osaka Station was crowded, with many buses fully booked. One passenger explained, “The fare is cheaper, and I can just sleep until I arrive. A Shinkansen ticket costs over 10,000 yen, but I can get there for 7,500 yen by bus. It feels like a moving hotel.”

The appeal of overnight express buses lies in their cost-effectiveness and efficient use of time. Since the pandemic, demand has been recovering, and 25 overnight buses depart from this terminal daily.

A growing number of passengers are also using these buses for "oshi-katsu"—traveling to support their favorite idols and entertainers. One passenger carrying a bag full of character plushies said, “I’m attending a VTuber event. People start lining up at the venue early in the morning, and the Shinkansen wouldn’t get me there in time.” Even the earliest bullet train from Shin-Osaka arrives in Tokyo at around 8:30 a.m., whereas event lines often begin forming at 5:00 a.m.

Recognizing this trend, major bus operator Willer Express has launched a social media platform dedicated to fans, providing information on how to use overnight buses for such trips. Other companies are also catering to these passengers by installing powder rooms in waiting areas and offering makeup tool rentals to enhance convenience, particularly for female travelers.

Cost remains a crucial factor for many long-distance travelers. West Japan JR Bus, for instance, offers limited seats on the Osaka-Tokyo route for as low as 2,500 yen. Ticket prices vary dynamically based on demand, with four-row seating priced from 2,500 yen and three-row seating from 4,400 yen.

Beyond fan travel, rising hotel prices are also driving demand for overnight buses as an alternative to accommodation. In December, the average price of a hotel room in Tokyo exceeded 19,000 yen, prompting more travelers to seek cost-efficient options that combine transport and lodging.

Despite the demand, overnight buses face challenges. Long routes require multiple drivers, increasing labor costs. Additionally, bus companies struggle with brand recognition, making it difficult to retain customers.

To address this, some operators are developing uniquely designed buses to stand out. Nara Kotsu’s "Dream Sleeper" is one such example, featuring private cabins with doors, reclining seats, and onboard powder rooms. The bus operates between Nara, Osaka, and Tokyo, taking approximately nine hours. Each seat has a fully reclining mechanism, and passengers are even required to switch to slippers upon boarding. The bus is so popular that it is fully booked nearly a month in advance.

Another company in Kochi Prefecture has introduced Japan’s first full-flat seat bus. Designed over nine years, the bus features double-decker, bed-like seating arrangements, allowing for 24 seats while maximizing space. The company’s president, Akitoshi Umehara, demonstrated the design, saying, “It’s incredibly comfortable.” The seats, measuring 180 cm in length and 48 cm in width, are equipped with side barriers for added privacy.

While traditional three-row seat buses charge around 10,000 yen for a trip between Kochi and Tokyo, the full-flat seat bus is expected to be priced at 14,000 yen. “With fewer seats, we need to raise individual fares slightly, but this design balances comfort and profitability,” Umehara explained.

The company plans to sell its full-flat seat technology to other bus operators nationwide, as the competition to offer more comfortable travel experiences continues to evolve.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference Upon Coming of Age

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino, held his first press conference on March 3rd at the Akasaka Higashi Residence in Tokyo’s Akasaka Estate to mark his coming of age at 18.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Overnight Buses Gain Popularity in Japan as Hotels on Wheels

Overnight buses are gaining attention as a convenient travel option this spring. While not always highly profitable for bus companies, they continue to operate these services as part of a broader strategy. What kind of passengers are using them, and how are companies adapting?

Kyoto’s Kamigamo Shrine Holds 'Floating Hina Dolls' Ritual

March 3rd marks the traditional Girls’ Day festival in Japan. At Kyoto’s Kamigamo Shrine, the annual 'Floating Hina Dolls' ritual was held, where paper dolls are set adrift in the river as a prayer for good health and protection from misfortune.

Norovirus Outbreak at Acclaimed Japanese Restaurant

In Kawachinagano City, Osaka, 56 customers of the renowned "Kiichi" Japanese restaurant reported symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. The local health office has identified norovirus as the cause and issued a two-day operational suspension earlier in February when 33 patrons fell ill.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

Avatar Robot Debuts at Kitakyushu Airport

An avatar robot has been introduced at Kitakyushu Airport to assist with customer guidance. A trial aimed at addressing labor shortages began on February 26th.

Places to Visit Near Haneda Airport

We'll introduce some great places you can reach within 30 minutes on the Keikyu Line from Haneda Airport terminal 3. There is a popular tonkatsu restaurant loved by locals and hidden spots that most tourists don’t know about, so be sure to check them out! (SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel)

New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.