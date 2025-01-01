Overnight Buses Gain Popularity in Japan as Hotels on Wheels

OSAKA, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Overnight buses are gaining attention as a convenient travel option this spring. While not always highly profitable for bus companies, they continue to operate these services as part of a broader strategy. What kind of passengers are using them, and how are companies adapting?

Japan's long-distance buses serve around 100 million passengers annually. On the evening before a three-day weekend last week, the express bus terminal at Osaka Station was crowded, with many buses fully booked. One passenger explained, “The fare is cheaper, and I can just sleep until I arrive. A Shinkansen ticket costs over 10,000 yen, but I can get there for 7,500 yen by bus. It feels like a moving hotel.”

The appeal of overnight express buses lies in their cost-effectiveness and efficient use of time. Since the pandemic, demand has been recovering, and 25 overnight buses depart from this terminal daily.

A growing number of passengers are also using these buses for "oshi-katsu"—traveling to support their favorite idols and entertainers. One passenger carrying a bag full of character plushies said, “I’m attending a VTuber event. People start lining up at the venue early in the morning, and the Shinkansen wouldn’t get me there in time.” Even the earliest bullet train from Shin-Osaka arrives in Tokyo at around 8:30 a.m., whereas event lines often begin forming at 5:00 a.m.

Recognizing this trend, major bus operator Willer Express has launched a social media platform dedicated to fans, providing information on how to use overnight buses for such trips. Other companies are also catering to these passengers by installing powder rooms in waiting areas and offering makeup tool rentals to enhance convenience, particularly for female travelers.

Cost remains a crucial factor for many long-distance travelers. West Japan JR Bus, for instance, offers limited seats on the Osaka-Tokyo route for as low as 2,500 yen. Ticket prices vary dynamically based on demand, with four-row seating priced from 2,500 yen and three-row seating from 4,400 yen.

Beyond fan travel, rising hotel prices are also driving demand for overnight buses as an alternative to accommodation. In December, the average price of a hotel room in Tokyo exceeded 19,000 yen, prompting more travelers to seek cost-efficient options that combine transport and lodging.

Despite the demand, overnight buses face challenges. Long routes require multiple drivers, increasing labor costs. Additionally, bus companies struggle with brand recognition, making it difficult to retain customers.

To address this, some operators are developing uniquely designed buses to stand out. Nara Kotsu’s "Dream Sleeper" is one such example, featuring private cabins with doors, reclining seats, and onboard powder rooms. The bus operates between Nara, Osaka, and Tokyo, taking approximately nine hours. Each seat has a fully reclining mechanism, and passengers are even required to switch to slippers upon boarding. The bus is so popular that it is fully booked nearly a month in advance.

Another company in Kochi Prefecture has introduced Japan’s first full-flat seat bus. Designed over nine years, the bus features double-decker, bed-like seating arrangements, allowing for 24 seats while maximizing space. The company’s president, Akitoshi Umehara, demonstrated the design, saying, “It’s incredibly comfortable.” The seats, measuring 180 cm in length and 48 cm in width, are equipped with side barriers for added privacy.

While traditional three-row seat buses charge around 10,000 yen for a trip between Kochi and Tokyo, the full-flat seat bus is expected to be priced at 14,000 yen. “With fewer seats, we need to raise individual fares slightly, but this design balances comfort and profitability,” Umehara explained.

The company plans to sell its full-flat seat technology to other bus operators nationwide, as the competition to offer more comfortable travel experiences continues to evolve.

