One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

OSAKA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

At the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, one of the attractions is the "Future Human Washing Machine," inspired by the 1970 Osaka Expo. This device is designed not only to clean the body but also to refresh the mind. The pavilion also features a groundbreaking exhibit showcasing a moving heart created from iPS cell-derived cardiac tissue. Visitors will have the opportunity to see this living tissue in action inside a dedicated bio facility.

Another highlight is a futuristic food court promoting innovative cuisine to the world. One of the featured menu items is a vegan dish curated by the owner-chef of Gion Sasaki, a Michelin three-star restaurant for five consecutive years. The menu uses alternatives such as soy and almonds instead of cheese, and burdock root instead of meat, catering to both vegans and those with allergies.

A key exhibit in the pavilion is the "Body Measurement Pod," a futuristic health checkup station. Visitors can undergo a six-minute scan to assess seven aspects of their health, including brain function, skin condition, muscles, bones, and cardiovascular health. The system generates an overall ranking and provides insights into how one’s health may change over the next 25 years. Participants can also meet a digital avatar representing their future selves, offering a unique perspective on long-term health.

Meanwhile, the Expo’s international pavilions are rapidly nearing completion. The Netherlands Pavilion, featuring a sphere symbolizing the sun of the next generation, recently offered a sneak peek into its immersive 360-degree experience. Visitors will learn about the Netherlands' efforts to combat climate change and transition to clean energy. The pavilion also offers Dutch-inspired food items such as rice balls filled with ‘bitterballen,’ a popular Dutch snack.

In transportation, Japan’s first hydrogen-powered passenger ship, developed by Iwatani Corporation, has been completed. The vessel, which connects central Osaka to the Expo site in Yumeshima, produces no carbon dioxide emissions, offering an eco-friendly travel option for visitors.

Additionally, director Naomi Kawase has completed her pavilion, which encourages dialogue and self-reflection. It features thought-provoking discussions on themes like "Who would you talk to on humanity’s last day?" aiming to deepen connections among visitors.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, appearing live from the Expo site, discussed ongoing developments and potential legacies of the event. The Expo’s iconic "Daikon Ring," which recently set a Guinness World Record, may be partially preserved as a lasting symbol of the event. Discussions on maintaining its infrastructure and costs are still ongoing.

As ticket sales continue, the Expo organizers have addressed concerns about online purchasing difficulties by allowing same-day ticket sales and expanding availability through convenience stores. Additionally, while food prices at the Expo have raised concerns, organizers emphasize that visitors can bring their own meals, and unique culinary experiences exclusive to the event will be available.

With excitement building, Governor Yoshimura expressed his anticipation, encouraging visitors to experience the future of technology, international cooperation, and sustainability at Expo 2025.

