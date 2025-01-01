News On Japan
Travel

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

OSAKA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

At the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, one of the attractions is the "Future Human Washing Machine," inspired by the 1970 Osaka Expo. This device is designed not only to clean the body but also to refresh the mind. The pavilion also features a groundbreaking exhibit showcasing a moving heart created from iPS cell-derived cardiac tissue. Visitors will have the opportunity to see this living tissue in action inside a dedicated bio facility.

Another highlight is a futuristic food court promoting innovative cuisine to the world. One of the featured menu items is a vegan dish curated by the owner-chef of Gion Sasaki, a Michelin three-star restaurant for five consecutive years. The menu uses alternatives such as soy and almonds instead of cheese, and burdock root instead of meat, catering to both vegans and those with allergies.

A key exhibit in the pavilion is the "Body Measurement Pod," a futuristic health checkup station. Visitors can undergo a six-minute scan to assess seven aspects of their health, including brain function, skin condition, muscles, bones, and cardiovascular health. The system generates an overall ranking and provides insights into how one’s health may change over the next 25 years. Participants can also meet a digital avatar representing their future selves, offering a unique perspective on long-term health.

Meanwhile, the Expo’s international pavilions are rapidly nearing completion. The Netherlands Pavilion, featuring a sphere symbolizing the sun of the next generation, recently offered a sneak peek into its immersive 360-degree experience. Visitors will learn about the Netherlands' efforts to combat climate change and transition to clean energy. The pavilion also offers Dutch-inspired food items such as rice balls filled with ‘bitterballen,’ a popular Dutch snack.

In transportation, Japan’s first hydrogen-powered passenger ship, developed by Iwatani Corporation, has been completed. The vessel, which connects central Osaka to the Expo site in Yumeshima, produces no carbon dioxide emissions, offering an eco-friendly travel option for visitors.

Additionally, director Naomi Kawase has completed her pavilion, which encourages dialogue and self-reflection. It features thought-provoking discussions on themes like "Who would you talk to on humanity’s last day?" aiming to deepen connections among visitors.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, appearing live from the Expo site, discussed ongoing developments and potential legacies of the event. The Expo’s iconic "Daikon Ring," which recently set a Guinness World Record, may be partially preserved as a lasting symbol of the event. Discussions on maintaining its infrastructure and costs are still ongoing.

As ticket sales continue, the Expo organizers have addressed concerns about online purchasing difficulties by allowing same-day ticket sales and expanding availability through convenience stores. Additionally, while food prices at the Expo have raised concerns, organizers emphasize that visitors can bring their own meals, and unique culinary experiences exclusive to the event will be available.

With excitement building, Governor Yoshimura expressed his anticipation, encouraging visitors to experience the future of technology, international cooperation, and sustainability at Expo 2025.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

'Kawazu Sakura Festival' Extended as Unusual Weather Delays Bloom

Unusual weather delayed the bloom of Kawazu cherry blossoms in Shizuoka Prefecture by two weeks, leading to a nine-day extension of the Kawazu Sakura Festival.

Half-Century Ban Ends: Fukuoka Hosts Fin Whale Trade Show

A trade exhibition featuring domestically caught fin whale meat, harvested under Japan’s resumed commercial whaling program, was held in Fukuoka. Fin whale meat is known for its mild flavor and rich fat content.

Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Narita to Tokyo: Your First 60 Minutes in Japan

Welcome to Japan. If you've just landed at Narita Airport (NRT) and are wondering how to get to Tokyo city center on the plane, this guide will walk you through your first 60 minutes in Japan. From immigration, baggage claim, train & transport options, to getting your SIM card & cash. (Tokyo Kenchan)

33-Hour Japan Ferry Travel on the Rough Waters: Sea Journey to Hokkaido (Shin Nihonkai Ferry)

I'm taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido (Tomakomai-higashi). This route tends to be very rough in winter. (Solo Travel Japan)

Fukuoka Airport to Open Major Complex With Travel-Themed Shopping and Hotel

Fukuoka Airport is set to undergo a major transformation with the addition of a large-scale commercial complex, announced on March 5th. The new facility, scheduled to open in the summer of 2027, will enhance the airport’s role as a gateway to both domestic and international destinations.

Luxury Getaway By Train | 2-Day Trip

In this video, we take an overnight trip to the Shima Peninsula in Mie Prefecture, an area renowned for its rugged and breathtaking coastlines, serene nature, luxury resorts, and Ise Jingu, Japan’s most sacred Shinto shrine. (japan-guide.com)

You're Wrong About Overtourism In Japan

Overtourism in Japan has been such a divisive topic over the past couple years but there's something missing from the conversation that I hear few people talk about. (Currently Hannah)

Tohoku Shinkansen Cars Unexpectedly Detach

A day after a coupling failure caused a Tohoku Shinkansen train to separate mid-run, some train services remain suspended, continuing to affect travel.

Steller’s Sea Eagles Arrive in Shiretoko as Drift Ice Moves In

Steller’s sea eagles have arrived off the coast of Rausu, Hokkaido, near the World Natural Heritage site of Shiretoko, seeking a winter refuge. These birds, designated as a national natural treasure, typically breed in Russia’s Far East and can span over two meters when spreading their wings.

Overnight Buses Gain Popularity in Japan as Hotels on Wheels

Overnight buses are gaining attention as a convenient travel option this spring. While not always highly profitable for bus companies, they continue to operate these services as part of a broader strategy. What kind of passengers are using them, and how are companies adapting?