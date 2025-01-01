One in 24 Babies in Japan Born to Foreign Parents as Support Efforts Grow

KYOTO, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - In Japan, one in every 24 babies is born to foreign parents. For many of these parents, giving birth and raising a child in an unfamiliar country can be daunting. Language barriers and cultural differences often lead to isolation, sometimes resulting in prenatal or postnatal depression.

As Japan’s foreign resident population continues to grow, initiatives are emerging to provide much-needed support.

A parenting salon held in Kyoto recently offered guidance to first-time foreign parents. Even those who are comfortable with daily life in Japan often struggle with medical terminology related to pregnancy and childbirth.

"Even for Japanese people, terms like 'contractions' or 'pelvic pressure' aren't familiar unless they've experienced pregnancy. For foreign mothers, it's even more confusing," explained Mura, who supports expecting mothers. Originally from Indonesia, Mura moved to Japan for university and later became a naturalized citizen, giving birth to two children in Japan.

"Having a baby is wonderful, but being with a newborn 24/7 was exhausting. I didn’t struggle with Japanese, but cultural differences were tough. I often found myself thinking, ‘Why does it have to be done this way in Japan?’" she recalled.

Motivated by her experiences, Mura launched support activities in Kyoto, where the foreign resident population is increasing. One initiative is a childcare facility open to parents of all nationalities, allowing them to rest while staff watch over their children.

"This area is for playing with toys, and the books are okay to be torn or scribbled on—it's all part of play," said Kevin, a volunteer at the facility. "And here, parents can take a nap, even for just five minutes. We wanted to create a space where they could take a short break from parenting."

For many foreign residents, limited access to information makes navigating healthcare difficult. A Spanish mother married to an Indian husband is expecting her first child in Japan. Through participation in the parenting salon, she has found reassurance.

Interacting with others in similar situations can also help prevent postpartum depression, which is sometimes exacerbated by isolation.

Disa, an Indonesian mother of two, experienced the difficulties firsthand when she gave birth in Japan five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to strict visitor restrictions, she had to go through childbirth alone, a traumatic experience.

She had also requested that an episiotomy not be performed unless medically necessary, but due to communication difficulties, the procedure was carried out without her full understanding. "I couldn't explain my wishes properly, and it was done before I realized it," she recalled.

Language barriers have led some hospitals to refuse to accept foreign pregnant women, adding to the challenges they face. In response, some medical institutions have introduced multilingual consultations.

A hospital in Kyoto has been working with Kevin, who not only interprets but also explains cultural differences. During a prenatal consultation with a Nepalese couple, a midwife struggled to understand the expectant mother’s concerns.

Kevin stepped in, clarifying both the language and the cultural context, making communication smoother. "It’s not just about translating words—understanding cultural backgrounds is key," he noted.

Healthcare workers attending a seminar on foreign maternity care echoed this sentiment. "Japanese staff are kind and eager to help, but we often assume that explaining Japan’s system is enough. We need to also understand the backgrounds of foreign parents and their perspectives," one participant observed.

With Japan’s foreign population increasing, efforts to provide culturally sensitive and accessible maternity and parenting support are gaining urgency. As more communities step up to bridge these gaps, the hope is to create a society where all parents—regardless of nationality—can raise their children with confidence.

Source: YOMIURI