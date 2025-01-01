PM Ishiba Under Fire Over 100,000 Yen Vouchers

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Ishiba’s 100,000-yen voucher program continued to face scrutiny in the Diet on Monday, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism. Within the ruling party, concerns are mounting that Ishiba may be an electoral liability.

Takahiro Inoue, a news anchor, remarked, “In Nagatacho, the saying goes, ‘What is common sense in politics is nonsense to the public.’ This case seems to be a perfect example.”

Ordinarily, opposition parties demand a prime minister’s resignation, while the ruling party defends its leader. However, this time, the roles appear reversed.

On March 16th, Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda stated, “We will not simply call for his resignation. The Liberal Democratic Party would welcome a leadership change ahead of the Upper House election, so we won’t make it that easy for them.” Instead of seeking Ishiba’s resignation, the opposition is focusing on intensifying their criticism.

Meanwhile, within the ruling coalition, some upper house members are calling for Ishiba to take responsibility, arguing that “we cannot fight an election with him in charge.”

According to TBS political correspondent Teppei Nakajima, who previously produced a documentary on Ishiba, the opposition prefers to keep Ishiba in office, believing he would be easier to challenge in the upcoming election. Instead of filing a no-confidence motion, they plan to continue pressing him in the Diet to weaken his position ahead of the vote.

For the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, concerns are growing that the current situation could cost them the election, making the timing of a potential leadership challenge against Ishiba a key issue.

Nakajima, who has covered Ishiba for years, noted, “The prime minister believes his actions do not constitute a legal violation. He likely hopes to continue in office by providing careful explanations.”

Ishiba has expressed regret, stating, “I am truly sorry.” However, even if he were to step down, it remains unclear who would succeed him.

Inoue added, “Ishiba was once considered the right person to lead a minority government. Whether that assessment changes remains to be seen. The political maneuvering between the ruling and opposition parties is set to escalate in the Diet as the election approaches.”

