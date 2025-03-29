News On Japan
Kyoto's Miyako Odori Returns with Final Rehearsal

KYOTO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Kyoto’s signature spring event, the "Miyako Odori," held its final rehearsal on March 31st ahead of its official opening. Performed by around 50 geiko and maiko at the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo Theater, the annual dance performance undergoes its final run-through, known as the "ozarae," before opening to the public on April 1st.

This year’s theme, "Back to the Roots," highlights some of Kyoto's most iconic landmarks, including Kiyomizu Temple and Heian Shrine, in an effort to help audiences rediscover the city’s timeless charm.

Yuzuha, a 21-year-old maiko taking part in her final performance before transitioning to a geiko, said, "I want to enjoy this final stage as a maiko while staying focused so I don’t forget my moves from nervousness."

The Miyako Odori will run from April 1st through April 30th.

Source: YOMIURI

