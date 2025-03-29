One of Kansai’s Largest Multipurpose Arenas Opens in Kobe

KOBE, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - A new multipurpose arena, one of the largest in the Kansai region, has opened at Kobe Port, with an official opening ceremony held to mark the occasion.

The GLION Arena Kobe, a seven-story structure capable of holding up to 10,000 people, is equipped with one of Japan’s largest LED displays. The screen is expected to be a key feature in enhancing live performances such as music concerts.

The area surrounding the arena includes restaurants and an open plaza that is freely accessible even on non-event days. Annual visitors are expected to reach around 3 million.

Actress Norika Fujiwara, who attended the ceremony, commented: "I’m really happy as a Hyogo resident. I feel like we now have a place that can lift people’s spirits and energize them."

On the night of April 5th, professional basketball team Kobe Storks will play their first home game at the new venue.

Source: KTV NEWS