News On Japan
Sports

One of Kansai’s Largest Multipurpose Arenas Opens in Kobe

KOBE, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - A new multipurpose arena, one of the largest in the Kansai region, has opened at Kobe Port, with an official opening ceremony held to mark the occasion.

The GLION Arena Kobe, a seven-story structure capable of holding up to 10,000 people, is equipped with one of Japan’s largest LED displays. The screen is expected to be a key feature in enhancing live performances such as music concerts.

The area surrounding the arena includes restaurants and an open plaza that is freely accessible even on non-event days. Annual visitors are expected to reach around 3 million.

Actress Norika Fujiwara, who attended the ceremony, commented: "I’m really happy as a Hyogo resident. I feel like we now have a place that can lift people’s spirits and energize them."

On the night of April 5th, professional basketball team Kobe Storks will play their first home game at the new venue.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

Unexpected Link Between Adult Food Allergies and Hay Fever

Adult food allergies are on the rise in Japan, with increasing numbers of people reporting symptoms after eating foods they once tolerated without issue. Recent findings reveal an unexpected cause behind many of these cases: hay fever.

Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch on June 5

Nintendo has announced that its next-generation console, the Nintendo Switch 2, will be released on June 5th, featuring a larger screen, 4K TV output, a built-in game chat function, and new controller capabilities.

Edo-Style River Cruises Capture Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

The 21st Edo Fukagawa Sakura Festival concluded Sunday, with walkways and boat trips offering magnificent views of cherry blossoms in full bloom along a 1.3 kilometer stretch of the Oyoko River.

Atami’s New Lodging Tax Aimed at Foreign Visitors Draws Criticism from Japanese

As Japan enjoys the economic boost from a surge in foreign tourists, the hot spring town of Atami has introduced a lodging tax in April to tackle overtourism—prompting backlash from Japanese travelers who question why they, too, must pay a fee meant for inbound tourism.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

51-Year-Old Wrestler Declares Comeback in Kyushu Pro-Wrestling

Kyushu Pro-Wrestling, a non-profit wrestling organization based in Fukuoka with the slogan "Bringing Energy to Kyushu!", celebrates its 17th anniversary in 2025. In February, the group welcomed 51-year-old Shima, a veteran wrestler from Niigata Prefecture, as its newest member.

One of Kansai’s Largest Multipurpose Arenas Opens in Kobe

A new multipurpose arena, one of the largest in the Kansai region, has opened at Kobe Port, with an official opening ceremony held to mark the occasion.

What Makes the Go-To Sport

Over the past decade, online sports betting has surged as bettors seek fast, reliable and innovative platforms that outperform traditional sportsbooks.

How Japan CONQUERED the Marathon World... then lost it!

If you were to ask a random person on the street, “Who are the best marathoners on Earth?”, you’d almost certainly hear one answer… The East Africans. Nowadays, they’re synonymous with distance running but until quite recently there was another powerhouse on the global scene… The Japanese. (Ran To Japan)

IG Arena Completed Ahead of July Sumo Debut and 2026 Asian Games

The IG Arena, a new venue that will host events for the 2026 Asian and Asian Para Games in Aichi and other areas, has been completed, with a handover ceremony held on March 29th, 2025.

I Rejoined My Team In Japan

Trevor Bauer, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, has rejoined his team in Japan, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. In his latest video titled "I Rejoined My Team In Japan," Bauer shares his experiences and the journey back to playing baseball in Japan. (Trevor Bauer)

The Baseball Connection: Japan and MLB

Jon Morosi narrates a short story about the connection that baseball has created between Japan and Major League Baseball. (MLB Network)

Samurai Dolls Honoring Japanese MLB Players Unveiled

Ahead of the Major League Baseball season opener at Tokyo Dome, samurai doll displays featuring Japanese players were unveiled on Tuesday at Kyugetsu's headquarters in Taito Ward, Tokyo.