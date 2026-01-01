Lucky Charm Production in Full Swing

Wakayama, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - With one week remaining until Setsubun on February 3rd, preparations of auspicious decorations known as “kicho” are in full swing at Kumano Hayatama Taisha in Wakayama Prefecture.

“Kicho,” meaning a sign of good fortune, are traditional good-luck charms that are believed to bring household safety and business prosperity when displayed during Setsubun.

At the World Heritage-listed shrine in Shingu, shrine maidens and priests are busily attaching brightly colored rice cakes, sea bream, koban-shaped coins and other symbolic items to small willow branches collected from the shrine grounds.

Kumano Hayatama Taisha says a total of around 1,200 kicho, in various sizes, will be made by the time Setsubun arrives.

Source: YOMIURI