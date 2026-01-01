News On Japan
Society

Fake Social Media Videos Target Osaka Mosque

OSAKA, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - During the election period, the spread of videos containing false information has emerged as a growing problem, with an Islamic religious facility in Osaka becoming the target of misleading footage that circulated widely online, prompting confusion and concern among those involved.

The mosque, a sacred place of prayer for Muslims located in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward, found itself caught up in the fallout from a “fake video” that spread on social media in December last year.

The video claimed that Arabic-language prayer announcements were being broadcast loudly across the city at around 4 a.m., while another clip included the caption, “Five broadcasts a day—how can this level of noise be allowed?”

In the comment sections, posts describing the situation as “a nuisance” or calling for the facility to be “removed” appeared, and another video labeled “4 a.m. in Osaka Nishinari” also spread widely. After seeing the footage, mosque representative Helizar Adaldei questioned its authenticity.

“This is not here,” Adaldei said. “We checked, and it’s not even in Japan.”

The buildings shown in the videos differ significantly from the mosque in Nishinari. While a large speaker visible in the initial video does exist at the mosque, Adaldei said it is not used in the way claimed online.

“During the day, audio is played inside,” he said. “It is never broadcast outside. We take care to ensure the sound does not leak.”

He added that audio was broadcast externally only once several years ago, in the evening and with permission from the police and other authorities, and has not been used that way since. Indoor speakers currently in use are installed with measures such as thickened walls to prevent sound from escaping.

Reporter Erika Tagami said that although announcements were being played inside the mosque during the visit, they were barely audible outside.

According to Osaka City, officials conducted multiple unannounced inspections after receiving reports from people who had seen the videos, but found no evidence of the situation depicted online.

With foreign policy toward non-Japanese residents emerging as one of the issues in the Lower House election, Adaldei urged the public not to accept misinformation at face value.

“People may be spreading false information because they don’t know us,” he said. “I think it’s important to see things with your own eyes and confirm whether they are true.”

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.

3D Images Reveal How Tsunami Fires Spread

High-resolution 3D images created from aerial photographs taken after the Great East Japan Earthquake have revealed how large-scale fires spread in the aftermath of the tsunami, showing that in Yamada Town, Iwate Prefecture, debris left behind by the waves covered wide areas of the town and rendered roads ineffective as natural firebreaks, allowing flames to expand unchecked.

Fake Social Media Videos Target Osaka Mosque

During the election period, the spread of videos containing false information has emerged as a growing problem, with an Islamic religious facility in Osaka becoming the target of misleading footage that circulated widely online, prompting confusion and concern among those involved.

Chinese New Year Travelers Skip Japan

China’s major holiday period, the Lunar New Year, is set to begin soon, with a record 9.5 billion passenger journeys forecast nationwide this year, but an unexpected shift has emerged as travel to Japan, which typically ranks among the top overseas destinations during the holiday, has dropped out of the rankings entirely.

Mito Residents Report Moldy Smell in Tap Water as River Levels Fall

A dry weather advisory has been in effect in central Tokyo for 14 consecutive days, and as of February 2nd, no significant rainfall had fallen for a full month since January 2nd.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Copper Thieves Target Mountain Shrine in Japan

Copper prices, which have been climbing partly due to the weaker yen, are now behind a growing wave of thefts across Japan, with criminals targeting everything from agricultural facilities to the roofs of remote mountain shrines.

Thirteen Re-Arrested in Japan Over Phone Scam Run From Cambodia

Thirteen men and women who were detained by local authorities at a special fraud base in Cambodia and transferred to Japan last month have been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Japan and Thailand Police Probe Child Trafficking Case

A Thai girl who was 12 at the time arrived in Japan in June last year and was introduced by her mother to a massage parlor in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, where she was illegally made to work and provide sexual services, with Thai police officials indicating that six people, both Japanese and Thai, are suspected of being involved.

Getaway Car in Haneda Airport Robbery Found on Riverbank

A vehicle believed to have been used in an attempted robbery at Haneda Airport has been found on a riverbed in Kanagawa Prefecture, with investigators suspecting that the perpetrators attempted to destroy evidence by spraying the car with a pink fire extinguisher.

Police Chase Ends in Dramatic Arrest as Suspect Tries to Escape on Foot

A man wanted by police was arrested in Motobu, Okinawa Prefecture, after fleeing his vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, prompting a dramatic chase involving four officers that ended with his capture on suspicion of selling stolen tools worth about 100,000 yen.

Mito Residents Report Moldy Smell in Tap Water as River Levels Fall

A dry weather advisory has been in effect in central Tokyo for 14 consecutive days, and as of February 2nd, no significant rainfall had fallen for a full month since January 2nd.

Two SDF Personnel Dismissed for Cannabis Use

Two Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members stationed at the Yao Garrison were dismissed from service after being found to have used cannabis, with the case coming to light after a colleague raised concerns and reported the matter to a superior.

Tokyo Migration Falls for First Time in Four Years

Tokyo’s net in-migration, defined as the number of people moving in exceeding those moving out, declined for the first time in four years last year, even as population inflows into the capital have remained elevated since the COVID-19 pandemic.