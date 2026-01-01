What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Funabashi posted a major jump in the newly released ranking, which featured regular favorites such as Yokohama, Omiya and Kichijoji but saw the Chiba city climb significantly in popularity.

One of Funabashi’s biggest draws is its accessibility, with travel times of about 25 minutes to Tokyo Station at the fastest and around 40 minutes to Shinjuku Station. The area around the station features department stores and large supermarkets, while the nearby LaLaport shopping mall offers additional retail and leisure options.

Another factor behind Funabashi’s sharp rise may be what some analysts call the “no-shape theory.” Yoichi Ikemoto, editor-in-chief of SUUMO, explained that popularity has spread outward from central Tokyo in a looping pattern through Kanagawa, Tama and Saitama, finally reaching Funabashi in Chiba.

The average price of a used condominium in Funabashi stands at around 47 million yen, making it more affordable than central Tokyo. A newly built 51-story tower condominium, the tallest in Chiba Prefecture, has also appeared in the city, suggesting further development ahead.

Source: TBS