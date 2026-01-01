Gold Medalists Attend Imperial Spring Garden Party with 1,400 Guests

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress hosted the annual Spring Garden Party on April 17 at Akasaka Imperial Garden in Moto-Akasaka, Tokyo, welcoming around 1,400 guests including gold medalists from the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, distinguished figures from various fields and local government representatives.

Their Majesties, joined by their eldest daughter Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, moved through the venue and spoke warmly with attendees in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Emperor and Empress congratulated figure skating pair champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, telling them with smiles, 'You were wonderful.'

Princess Aiko, who is the same age as Miura, told the skater, 'You were also born in December, so I felt a sense of closeness while watching you.'

Source: Kyodo