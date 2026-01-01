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Sand Storm Damages Dozens of Cars, Leaving Two Injured

NIIGATA, May 04 (News On Japan) - More than 20 vehicles parked at a highway rest area in Myoko, Niigata Prefecture, had their windows shattered in quick succession on May 4th afternoon, with strong winds believed to have caused the damage and left two people with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at the Arai Parking Area on the Joetsu Expressway, where reports of broken glass began emerging.

According to police, a call was made to emergency services shortly after 3 p.m. on May 4th reporting that “objects struck parked vehicles, breaking their windows.”

East Nippon Expressway Company said more than 20 vehicles were affected, and two individuals sustained minor injuries.

A man visiting from Nagano Prefecture described the moment, saying: "A wind carrying fine sand hit directly, and three of my car’s windows shattered all at once."

Police believe the damage was caused by strong gusts lifting and hurling debris, including sand, into the parked vehicles.

Source: TBS

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