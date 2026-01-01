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16-Year-Old Arrested Over Fatal Robbery at Tochigi Home

TOCHIGI, May 14 (News On Japan) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery at a home in Kamimikawa, Tochigi Prefecture, on May 14th, in which a 69-year-old woman was killed and two other family members were injured.

Police arrested the teenager, who identifies himself as a high school student from Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, on suspicion of robbery and murder.

According to investigators, the suspect and several accomplices allegedly broke into the house shortly before 9:30 a.m. and were searching for valuables when they encountered the resident, Eiko Tomiyama, 69. Police believe Tomiyama was fatally stabbed with a weapon during the confrontation.

Emergency services were alerted after Tomiyama’s son, who is in his 40s, called police saying, "My family has been beaten with a crowbar." He and his younger brother, who is in his 30s, both suffered injuries to the head and other areas.

Witnesses near the scene reported seeing suspicious individual dressed entirely in black, wearing a balaclava and carrying a crowbar.

Tochigi Prefectural Police have established a special investigation unit and are continuing efforts to locate the remaining suspects.

Source: TBS

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