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Three More Yakuza Arrested in $2.8 Million Heist

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A senior member of a Sumiyoshi-kai affiliated organization and two other suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of approximately 420 million yen in cash from a street in Tokyo's Ueno district in January 2026, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 10.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of suspect Kyoichi Yamaguchi, believed to have recruited members of the robbery team, and suspect Makoto Kitahara, who is suspected of directing the operation, along with a third individual.

According to investigators, Yamaguchi is an executive of an organization affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai crime syndicate. Police believe he played a key role in assembling the group that carried out the robbery, while Kitahara is suspected of serving as one of the masterminds behind the crime.

The incident occurred on a street in Ueno, where approximately 420 million yen in cash was stolen. With the latest arrests, the number of suspects taken into custody has risen to 10.

Police said multiple organized crime groups are believed to have been involved in the robbery. Investigators are also examining a possible connection to an attempted robbery at Haneda Airport that occurred after the Ueno incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate the full structure of the criminal network and the roles played by those involved.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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