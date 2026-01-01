Fire Torches Naritasan Shokoji Temple in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO - A fire broke out at a Buddhist temple in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on June 13th, sending flames soaring from the building and causing temporary alarm in a nearby residential neighborhood before being largely extinguished about two hours later.
The fire occurred at Naritasan Shokoji Temple, located in Higashi 6-jo Minami 6-chome in Obihiro.
Witnesses reported seeing intense flames rising from inside the structure. At around 2:30 p.m., a bystander called emergency services, reporting that flames were visible from the south side of the building.
Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and the fire was mostly extinguished approximately two hours after it was reported.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.
The temple is located in a residential district about 1.5 kilometers northeast of JR Obihiro Station, and the incident briefly caused considerable concern among local residents.
Source: STVニュース北海道