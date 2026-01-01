Fire Torches Naritasan Shokoji Temple in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO - A fire broke out at a Buddhist temple in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on June 13th, sending flames soaring from the building and causing temporary alarm in a nearby residential neighborhood before being largely extinguished about two hours later.

The fire occurred at Naritasan Shokoji Temple, located in Higashi 6-jo Minami 6-chome in Obihiro.

Witnesses reported seeing intense flames rising from inside the structure. At around 2:30 p.m., a bystander called emergency services, reporting that flames were visible from the south side of the building.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and the fire was mostly extinguished approximately two hours after it was reported.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The temple is located in a residential district about 1.5 kilometers northeast of JR Obihiro Station, and the incident briefly caused considerable concern among local residents.

北海道の成田山松光寺を火災が焼失 6月13日、北海道帯広市の仏教寺院で火災が発生し、建物から激しい炎が立ち上り、周辺の住宅街は一時騒然となったが、火は約2時間後にほぼ消し止められた。

大火烧毁北海道成田山松光寺 6月13日，北海道带广市一座佛教寺院发生火灾，熊熊烈火从建筑物中窜出，附近住宅区一度陷入骚动，约两小时后火势基本被扑灭。

Source: STVニュース北海道