Four Nabbed in 870,000-Yen All-You-Can-Drink Scam

OSAKA - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of defrauding a man in his 20s out of 870,000 yen by disguising a rental room in Osaka as a bar and luring customers through a matchmaking app.

The suspects were identified as unemployed 28-year-old Shuhei Okawa, 21-year-old Chinese national Hong Hongyan, 24-year-old Taichi Aoyagi, and 24-year-old Riyu Yamaga.

Police allege that in October last year, the four operated a rental room in Osaka's Kita Ward as a bar advertising an all-you-can-drink plan for 3,000 yen and fraudulently obtained 870,000 yen in cash from a man in his 20s.

According to investigators, Hong met the victim through a matchmaking app and took him to the venue. Once there, she allegedly ordered large quantities of expensive alcoholic beverages that were not included in the all-you-can-drink plan before disappearing. Okawa is then suspected of demanding payment from the man.

Police have not disclosed whether the four have admitted to the allegations. Investigators believe they may have carried out similar schemes on multiple occasions and are continuing their inquiry.

Source: KTV NEWS