Japanese Imperial Couple Stroll Around Dutch Royal Villa

NETHERLANDS - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are visiting the Netherlands, took a stroll around the grounds of the Dutch royal family's residence where they are staying, revisiting places connected to a previous visit two decades ago.

On Sunday afternoon, a day after arriving in the Netherlands, the Imperial couple walked around the area surrounding Het Oude Loo, a royal residence where they are being hosted during their stay.

The couple also stayed at the castle during a private visit to the Netherlands 20 years ago. During the walk, they retraced locations associated with that trip, including a building where Princess Aiko, then four years old, stopped to play, and were said to have recalled the memories with fondness.

Their stay at the residence was arranged through the consideration of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, allowing the Emperor and Empress time to relax and renew longstanding ties. The Dutch royal couple visited the residence on the evening of June 14th.

The Emperor and Empress are scheduled to travel to the capital, Amsterdam, on June 16th Japan time.

Source: FNN