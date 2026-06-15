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Hokkaido Charity Donations Go Missing

Jun 15, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - The Hokkaido Community Chest, which operates Japan's annual Red Feather Community Chest fundraising campaign, has revealed that approximately 180 million yen in donated funds are unaccounted for, with a senior official suspected of misappropriating the money over several years.

"We sincerely apologize for the tremendous inconvenience and concern this has caused," Hokkaido Community Chest Chairman Hideo Seo said.

The organization said it believes its executive director, a man in his 50s who was responsible for accounting operations, likely embezzled donations collected through the Red Feather fundraising campaign over a period spanning several years beginning around 2020. The amount involved is estimated to total about 180 million yen.

The missing funds came to light after the Sapporo Regional Taxation Bureau conducted an inspection of the organization in February as part of an investigation into suspected violations of the Income Tax Act involving the executive director.

According to the organization, the executive director has told staff members, "I did something I should not have done. I would like to apologize at some point."

The Hokkaido Community Chest plans to dismiss the executive director on disciplinary grounds and is also considering filing a criminal complaint.

Source: HTB Hokkaido News

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