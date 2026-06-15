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New Opportunities in Specialized Light

Jun 15, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A Japanese startup is seeking to transform manufacturing inspections with a world-first lighting technology that eliminates reflected light, making previously hidden defects, contaminants, and irregularities visible to the human eye.

In a program broadcast on June 13th, Kaori Ayabe, president of Synclore, discussed how her company's proprietary lighting technology is improving inspection accuracy across industries and revealed unexpected demand and future business opportunities that emerged after launching the venture.

Visual inspection is widely used to check products for scratches, stains, contamination, and other defects. However, inspectors often struggle to identify problems because reflected light from product surfaces can obscure flaws. Synclore's solution removes these reflections, allowing defects and foreign objects to be detected more easily.

Ayabe said the technology is based on a novel approach of controlling light to eliminate reflections rather than relying on stronger illumination. The company describes the system as the first of its kind in the world.

During a demonstration, water droplets on a person's hand, clearly visible under ordinary lighting because of reflected light, appeared to vanish when viewed through Synclore's device. The hand remained wet, but the reflections were removed, making the water effectively disappear from view.

"Light always reflects back," Ayabe explained. "That reflected light creates glare, which gets in the way for both cameras and the human eye."

The same principle was demonstrated on a metal product. Under normal lighting, the surface appeared brightly reflective, making it difficult to see details. When illuminated with Synclore's system, tiny scratches hidden beneath the glare became clearly visible.

The technology is designed primarily for appearance inspections, a process that still relies heavily on human observation in many factories. Inspectors often tilt products under light to reveal defects, a method that can lead to human error and missed flaws.

According to Ayabe, removing reflections significantly reduces the chances of overlooking defects. The system can detect minute soldering errors on electronic circuit boards as well as fine scratches on contact lenses.

The lighting technology has already been adopted by manufacturers, including semiconductor production facilities.

One user reported that visibility improved dramatically after introducing the system, making it easier to identify dust and other contaminants. The improved inspection process has increased efficiency and accuracy while sharply reducing defective products.

A company president who decided to adopt the technology said the improvement exceeded expectations, adding that the investment had proven worthwhile.

Synclore is also exploring applications beyond traditional manufacturing. In another demonstration, bubbles suspended in a liquid disappeared from view when observed through the system, allowing particles and other substances inside the liquid to become visible.

Ayabe said the technology could be used in chemical inspections, where detecting foreign material inside liquids is critical. By eliminating visual interference from bubbles, inspectors may be able to identify contaminants more effectively.

As the company expands its technology into new fields, Synclore is betting that its ability to reveal what was previously invisible will create opportunities far beyond the factory floor.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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