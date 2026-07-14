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Lithium-Ion Battery Fires Running at Record Pace, 179 Cases by End of May

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Fires involving lithium-ion batteries, including those used in mobile battery packs, are occurring at a record pace in Japan this year, with 179 incidents reported by the end of May, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

The total is about 1.5 times higher than during the same period in 2025. Last year saw a record 382 fires involving lithium-ion batteries.

Such fires tend to increase during the summer months, with the largest number occurring while devices are being charged.

Lithium-ion batteries are also widely used in popular portable handheld fans, prompting fire officials to urge consumers to avoid dropping the devices or subjecting them to strong impacts, which can damage the batteries and increase the risk of fire.

Source: FNN

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