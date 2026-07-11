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JAXA Successfully Lands Reusable Rocket Test Vehicle

Jul 11, 2026 | News On Japan

AKITA - JAXA successfully landed a small experimental vehicle for a reusable rocket on July 11, marking a step toward technology that could increase the frequency of space launches while helping reduce costs.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency conducted the flight test of the RV-X, a small experimental vehicle designed for repeated flights, at a facility in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture.

The vehicle rose vertically to about 10 meters above the ground while emitting white smoke. After coming to a stop in the air, it moved horizontally, descended and successfully landed.

Technology that allows rocket vehicles to be reused rather than discarded after a single flight is expected to support more frequent transport of satellites and other payloads into space while keeping costs down. JAXA plans to incorporate the technology into the development of Japan's next mainstay rocket.

Source: Kyodo

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