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How to Integrate 4 Million Foreign Residents Into Japanese Society

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The number of foreign residents living in Japan surpassed 4 million for the first time by the end of 2025, reaching a record high and underscoring the increasingly important role foreign workers play in supporting the country's labor-short industries.

Foreign workers have become indispensable not only in manufacturing and nursing care but also in service sectors such as convenience stores and restaurants, where chronic labor shortages continue to intensify. At the same time, the growing foreign population has led to more friction with local residents, often stemming from differences in daily habits, customs, and social etiquette.

In response, efforts are gaining momentum across Japan to address these challenges by treating foreign residents not simply as recipients of support but as active participants in building harmonious communities.

One example can be found in a public housing complex in Aichi Prefecture, where foreign residents who have experienced the challenges of adapting to life in Japan are helping to educate newcomers about local rules and customs. By having fellow immigrants provide guidance, the initiative aims to build trust and encourage smoother integration into the community.

In Tokyo's Shin-Okubo district, known for its concentration of multinational restaurants and businesses from countries including Vietnam, Nepal, and Bangladesh, local shopping streets are working to strengthen ties among residents of different nationalities. The neighborhood is home to people from six countries with distinct cultural backgrounds and lifestyles.

Community leaders are organizing disaster preparedness programs and cultural exchange events that bring together residents regardless of nationality. By encouraging participation from both Japanese and foreign residents, organizers hope to deepen mutual understanding and foster stronger relationships across the community.

As Japan becomes increasingly diverse, municipalities, businesses, and local organizations are searching for new models of coexistence. From housing complexes to multicultural commercial districts, communities are experimenting with ways to create environments where people from different backgrounds can live and work together while overcoming the challenges that accompany rapid demographic change.

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